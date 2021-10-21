California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $60.06 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

