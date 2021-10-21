California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. California Resources traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 20727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,300,926 shares of company stock worth $87,930,428.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $36,001,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

