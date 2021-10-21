California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,391 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.