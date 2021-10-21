California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,030 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of IAA worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in IAA by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IAA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in IAA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

