California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 119,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,893,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE WH opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

