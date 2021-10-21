California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.04 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

