California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Woodward worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Woodward by 96.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Woodward by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Woodward by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 42.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.50. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

