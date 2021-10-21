Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 83,950 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,950 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

