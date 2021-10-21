Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 68,979 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68,979 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $358.23 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $359.57. The stock has a market cap of $378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.28 and its 200-day moving average is $324.47.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

