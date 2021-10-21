Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $105.93 and a 12 month high of $168.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

