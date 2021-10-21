Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 4,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cabot by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cabot by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after buying an additional 322,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.41. 577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.