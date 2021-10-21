C Partners Holding GmbH Has $23.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

C Partners Holding GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 579.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,124,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 959,153 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF comprises 5.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $23,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 313.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Shares of TUR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,302. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

