Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $67.35 million and $70,947.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.00409656 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 216.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.