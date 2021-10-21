Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by 44.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

BC opened at $97.72 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

