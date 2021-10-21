Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 190.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

