Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $60,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

Shares of BIP opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.