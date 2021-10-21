Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 3.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.