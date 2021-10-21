Brokers Offer Predictions for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $53.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $20,911,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

