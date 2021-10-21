Brokers Offer Predictions for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.67). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

