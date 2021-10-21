Brokers Offer Predictions for Allakos Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.77) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.47) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.79. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth $62,837,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Allakos by 106.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $9,254,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

