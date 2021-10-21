Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE SYF opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

