Brokers Issue Forecasts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGY. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $21.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.