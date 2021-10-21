Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Price Target at $467.55

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.55.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $437.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

