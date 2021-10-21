Brokerages Set Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Price Target at $17.20

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,399. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593,804 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 507,383 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 341,970 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

