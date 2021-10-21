Brokerages Set Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Target Price at €98.88

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.88 ($116.32).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SAN stock traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €84.43 ($99.33). 1,916,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.17.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

