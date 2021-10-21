Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) PT at C$42.91

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$42.33 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$42.96. The company has a market cap of C$23.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.27.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.566615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.33%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders purchased a total of 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

