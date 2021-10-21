Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Target Price at $186.14

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NovoCure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NovoCure by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after acquiring an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $167.62. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,358.53 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

