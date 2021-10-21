Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Target Price at $45.50

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

MAX traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 180,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,554. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,700. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

