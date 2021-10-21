Brokerages Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) PT at $15.85

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on LU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Lufax has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Lufax will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

