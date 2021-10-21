Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $10.80

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. 23,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,521. The firm has a market cap of $943.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -922.08, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

