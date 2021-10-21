Brokerages Set H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HLUYY stock remained flat at $$27.38 during trading hours on Friday. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.79 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Analysts predict that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

