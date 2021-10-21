Brokerages Set First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Target Price at $22.34

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 58.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

