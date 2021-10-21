Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Target Price at C$5.43

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.43.

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:CHR traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.80. 370,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,585. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$675.07 million and a P/E ratio of 50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

