Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target at $35.75

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

BLNK opened at $28.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.