Brokerages Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Target Price at $63.48

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,539. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $68.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

