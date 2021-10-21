Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $937.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $929.40 million and the highest is $946.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $918.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 507.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Ventas by 55.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. 804,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,952. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

