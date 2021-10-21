Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.70. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $61.53. 68,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,992. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

