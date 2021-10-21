Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 111,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

