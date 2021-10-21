Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.36 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.30. The stock had a trading volume of 576,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,095. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.