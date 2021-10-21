Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.29. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Shares of DHR traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.26. 106,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

