Brokerages Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive also posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 77,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.10 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

