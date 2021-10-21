Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.90 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce ($0.90) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 196,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,659. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

