Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephanie K. Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of Broadwind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $23,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

