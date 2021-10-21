Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%.

EAT stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Barclays cut their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

