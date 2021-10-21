Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $859.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.22 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.