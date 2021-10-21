Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

