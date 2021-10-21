Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 128.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,774,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,011,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 736.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

