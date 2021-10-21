BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.18. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.