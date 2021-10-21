Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.57. 5,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

