Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.
Shares of BYD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.57. 5,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.
In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
