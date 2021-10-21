Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of NYSE:BQ opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Boqii has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 million and a P/E ratio of -207.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boqii by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,184,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Boqii by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boqii by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 97,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

